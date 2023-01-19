Pakistan PM’s desperate plea for India is laced with a nuke threat and no mention of terror

China says it designated Makki a global terrorist 'in recognition of Pak's fight against terrorism'

Pakistan will continue to beg, no matter who rules it

No money, no food, but Pak has time to forcibly convert Hindus

We want neighbourly ties with Pak but...: India's staunch reply to Pakistan PM Sharif’s remark

Array

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 19: India on Thursday said it always wanted normal neighbourly relations with Pakistan, but there should be an atmosphere free from terror and violence for such ties.

The comments by External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi came when asked at a media briefing about Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's offer last week to hold talks between the two countries to resolve outstanding issues such as Kashmir.

We always wanted normal neighbourly relations with Pakistan but there should be an atmosphere free from terror and violence for it, Bagchi said.

For airing Indian content, Pak media regulatory body seals offices of 2 cable networks

In an interview with UAE-based Al Arabiya news channel last week, Sharif said that Pakistan has learnt its lesson after three wars with India and now wants to live in peace with India, provided "we are able to resolve our genuine problems".

"My message to the Indian leadership and Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) is that let's sit down at the table and have serious and sincere talks to resolve our burning issues like Kashmir, where flagrant violations of human rights are taking place day in and day out," Sharif said.

Later, the Pakistan's Prime Minister's Office said negotiations are not possible without India revoking its 2019 actions on Kashmir.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, January 19, 2023, 18:03 [IST]