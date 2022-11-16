What is NATO and why was it created ?

'We stand united': NATO member nations condemn missile attack on Poland

India

New Delhi, Nov 16: Following the deadly explosion hit on NATO member Poland, the other members countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, France and Canada, in a show of solidarity condemned the attack.

Biden calls emergency meeting

The US President held an emergency meeting on the sidelines of G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia with G7 and NATO members head of states.

Following the meeting, the US President said, "We agreed to support Poland's investigations into the explosion in rural Poland near the Ukrainian border and we're gonna make sure we figure out exactly what happened."

Biden also said that there was unanimity among the leaders who attended the meeting.

In contact with NATO allies: UK PM

The UK President Rishi Sunak also condemned the missile attacks in a call with Poland President Andrzej Duda.

"I have just spoken to Polish President @AndrzejDuda following reports of a missile strike in Poland. I reiterated the UK's solidarity with Poland and expressed condolences for the victims. We will remain in close contact and continue to coordinate with our NATO allies," tweeted the UK PM.

'Poland can count on France's support'

French President Emmanuel Macron talked to Poland's PM Mateusz Morawiecki and expressed his support to the nation.

Macron took to Twitter and wrote, "I spoke with Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki to express our solidarity. Poland can count on France's support and our readiness to assist in ongoing investigations."

Italy PM expresses solidarity

Newly appointed Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni also talked to the Poland PM and expressed solidarity with the nation.

Meloni wrote on Twitter, "I called @MorawieckiM to express solidarity with the Polish government and people. I am now meeting with NATO Allies on the fringes of the G20 to check the facts and consider next steps. It is a confirmation of the seriousness and consequences of the Russian aggression against Ukraine," reads the translation of her tweet.

'NATO is monitoring the situation': Sec Gen

NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg said that NATO is monitoring the situation and Allies are closely consulting.

In a tweet, Stoltenberg said, "Spoke with President Duda @prezydentpl about the explosion in #Poland. I offered my condolences for the loss of life. #NATO is monitoring the situation and Allies are closely consulting. Important that all facts are established."

Along with other leaders, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen also said that we stand in solidarity with Poland after the explosion at its border.

'We stand in solidarity with Poland'

Ursula von der Leyen in a tweet said, "NATO and G7 leaders condemn Russia's barbaric attacks on cities and infrastructure in Ukraine. We stand in solidarity with Poland after the explosion at its border. As the investigation proceeds, we stay in close contact with our partners on next steps. We stand united."

Zelenskyy condemns the attack

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also condemned the attack.

In a tweet, Zelenskyy wrote, "Had a call with Poland President @AndrzejDuda. Expressed condolences over the death of Polish citizens from Russian missile terror. We exchanged available information and are clarifying all the facts. Ukraine,Poland, all of Europe and the world must be fully protected from terrorist Russia."

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also that the Ottawa is closely monitoring the situation.

"I'm being briefed on the latest developments in Poland - we're closely monitoring the situation, and we're in contact with our partners and allies right now. During this difficult time, I'm sending my deepest condolences to the Polish people," said the Canadian PM.

The background:

Two missiles fell on the territory of Poland in the Lubelskie province bordering Ukraine on Tuesday in which two people were killed.

Following the incident, Poland summoned the Russian ambassador to the country and demanded immediate detailed explanations about the incident.

However, the defence ministry of Russia rejected the reports saying that Russian military did not carry out the strikes near Ukrainian-Polish border zone. It also alleged that the claims were being made to further escalate the situation in Ukraine.

