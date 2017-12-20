We rule 19 states, even Indira Gandhi had 18: PM Modi gets emotional at BJP party meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday got emotional after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs gave him a standing ovation for party's victory in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections.

"This is a big victory, we are now ruling 19 states. Even Indira Gandhi, when she was in power, was in 18 states," PM Modi said addressing BJP parliamentarians for the first time after poll results.

The prime minister warned his colleagues against complacency ahead of a string of state elections and the 2019 national polls.

He also highlighted the significance of the Gujarat and Himachal polls victory to his fellow party members by saying that BJP had added another two states to its already impressive tally of 17 states where they currently hold power.

PM Modi said that youngsters should be promoted at every platform and asked BJP workers not to distract by what Opposition is saying about credibility and the low-level comments made by them, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said while briefing the media.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that PM Modi has a credibility problem.

"The PM said Congress is making a laughable attempt to look for victory in its defeat," Ananth Kumar told media. "The Opposition has made all sorts of unnecessary and frivolous statements, including questioning the Prime Ministers credibility, which is uncalled for and irrelevant," the Union Minister added.

Earlier in the day, BJP chief Amit Shah honoured PM Modi and congratulated him for Gujarat and Himachal big win.

The saffron party won 99 seats in the 182-member Gujarat Assembly, securing seven seats more than the 92 needed for a simple majority.

OneIndia News