"We never met Jayalalithaa in the hospital, all of us lied": TN minister says 'sorry'

In a startling revelation, almost a year after Jayalalithaa was admitted to the Apollo hospital, a Tamil Nadu minister has confessed that he lied to the people about her health condition. Tamil Nadu Forest Minister C Sreenivasan, during a public address in Madurai on Friday night, apologised to the people for 'lying about Amma's health'.

"We all lied about Jayalalithaa's health condition. None of us met Jayalalithaa in the Apollo Hospital but we lied that she was recovering and ate food and met people. I apologize for those lies," C Sreenivasan said in the meeting. He confessed to the entire AIADMK leadership lying to the people of Tamil Nadu about Jayalalithaa's health condition when she was undergoing treatment.

The minister, currently owing allegiance to the Edappadi Palanisamy and O Panneerselvam camp of the AIADMK, told the public that everyone in the government lied about Jayalalithaa meeting people in Apollo Hospital, where she was admitted on September 22 last year.

The minister revealed that even national political leaders like Venkaiah Naidu, Rahul Gandhi were not allowed inside Jayalalithaa's room but were made to sit in Apollo Hospitals chief Pratap Reddy's room.

"We all lied then so that the party's secret does not get leaked," Sreenivasan claimed. The minister added that not a single person except V K Sasikala met Jayalalithaa all through her course in the hospital starting September 22 and until her death on December 5.

Reacting to the claims, TTV Dinakaran, who is heading the rebel camp of the AIADMK said that post October 1, 2016, even Sasikala was not allowed inside Jayalalithaa's room.

"Even Sasikala would go inside the room only for two minutes on the instructions of the doctors," he said. The claims come at a time when Chief Minister Edappadi Palanisamy has ordered a judicial probe into the death of Jayalalithaa.

OneIndia News