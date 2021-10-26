Sonia ji unwell, Rahul Gandhi should take over as Congress chief: Siddaramaiah as party preps up for CWC meet

We must fight diabolical campaign of BJP/RSS ideologically: Sonia Gandhi at AICC meet

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Oct 26: Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday urged party workers to expose the lies of the BJP and RSS to emerge victorious in the forthcoming elections.

Addressing a meeting of state Congress presidents, AICC general secretaries, and state in-charges, Sonia Gandhi said, "We must fight the diabolical campaign of BJP/RSS ideologically. We must do so with conviction & expose their lies before the people if we are to win this battle."

She claimed that the party releases detailed statements on issues faced by the people on daily basis and the message is not reaching the workers at the grass-roots levels. "There are policy issues on which I find a lack of clarity and cohesion even amongst our state-level leaders,"

"The fight to defend our democracy, our constitution, and the Congress Party's ideology begins with being fully prepared to identify and counter false propaganda, the Congress interim president said, urging the leaders to train the grass-root level workers to take on the onslaught of malicious disinformation campaigns by the BJP.

Sonia Gandhi asked the Congress leaders to put the party before the individual interest. "Finally, I would like to re-emphasise the paramount need for discipline and unity. What should matter to each and every one of us is the strengthening of the organisation. This must override personal ambitions."

She also asked the leaders to chalk out strategies for new membership drives and reminded the workers that new members are the lifeblood of any political movement.

The campaigns in the forthcoming polls should be based on concrete policies and programmes after holding discussions with all sections of society, Gandhi said at the meeting.

The party will begin the membership drive from November 1 and continue till March 31.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 13:38 [IST]