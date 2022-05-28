For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
'We made honest efforts to build India of the dreams of Bapu, Sardar Patel': PM Modi on 8 years of governance
India
New Delhi, May 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his home state of Gujarat on Saturday, said his government has made "honest efforts to serve the country by following teachings of Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel."
While addressing a mega rally in
''In 8 yrs, we made honest efforts to build India of the dreams of Bapu & Sardar Patel. Bapu wanted an India that would empower the poor, Dalit, victim, tribals, women; where hygiene & health become a way of life; whose economic system has indigenous solutions,''the prime minister said.
Know all about
Narendra Modi
Keep youself updated with latest News, Videos & Photos of your favorite Politician
"Narendra Modi"
"Narendra Modi"
''We have served the nation amid Covid and war, said PM Modi during Rajkot mega rally. "Our efforts will ease lives of poor and middle class," the PM said.
Comments
Story first published: Saturday, May 28, 2022, 12:02 [IST]