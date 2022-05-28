'We made honest efforts to build India of the dreams of Bapu, Sardar Patel': PM Modi on 8 years of governance

Unemployment to inflation: Opposition lists eight 'failures' of Modi government on eighth anniversary

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his home state of Gujarat on Saturday, said his government has made "honest efforts to serve the country by following teachings of Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel."

While addressing a mega rally in

Rajkot, PM Modi said, "Gujarat has made me what I am today... I am thankful for all your teachings."

''In 8 yrs, we made honest efforts to build India of the dreams of Bapu & Sardar Patel. Bapu wanted an India that would empower the poor, Dalit, victim, tribals, women; where hygiene & health become a way of life; whose economic system has indigenous solutions,''the prime minister said.

''We have served the nation amid Covid and war, said PM Modi during Rajkot mega rally. "Our efforts will ease lives of poor and middle class," the PM said.

Story first published: Saturday, May 28, 2022, 12:02 [IST]