We heeded to people's plights during the pandemic: Stalin on 100 years of governance

Chennai, Aug 14: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday said that saving people's life and understanding their plight is the biggest achievement of this government so far.

On the occasion of the DMK government completing 100 days of assuming power, Stalin said "When I formed the government, ambulance siren sounds could always be heard during the first and that sound did not let us rest. The work done by this government in these past 100 days is appreciated by all and this should continue forever."

As the DMK government completes 100 days in office, Stalin reflects back on the extremely challenging times. ''We've got the best name in the 100 day rule; It must be preserved forever. The expectation on the DMK regime has further increased. These 100 days are a day of hope that we will be able to regain the lost glory of Tamil Nadu,'' he further said.

Speaking at the assembly, Stalin said "the DMK had made promises for the welfare of people. We are firm on fulfilling these promises at the appropriate time."

"We will work twice as hard in the coming days to win over those who are reluctant to greet- Chief Minister Stalin's speech in the Assembly, Stalin added.

On the eve of the 100th anniversary of the DMK rule, Chief Minister MK Stalin paid homage at the former Chief Ministers Anna and Karunanidhi Memorial.