We have taken up it with China: MEA on torture of Arunachal Pradesh boy

New Delhi, Feb 3: The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said that it has taken up with China the issue of torture of a teenager from Arunachal Pradesh when he was in the custody of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA).

"We have taken up the matter with the Chinese side," Arindam Bagchi, the spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs said at a media briefing.

He was replying to a question on the matter. Miram Taron, 17, was allegedly abducted by the Chinese army on January 18 from Lungta Jor area near the Line of Actual Control in Arunachal Pradesh when he was on a hunting trip with his friend Johny Yaying.

Yaying managed to escape from the scene and report the matter to the authorities. The Chinese army handed over Miram to the Indian Army on January 27 at the Wacha-Damai interaction point at Kibithu in Anjaw district. Miram's father Opang Taron said his son was tied and blindfolded while in the custody of the PLA and that he was kicked and given mild electric shock.

Asked about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's allegations in Parliament on Wednesday that the Modi government brought Pakistan and China together, Bagchi refused to comment saying External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has already reacted to them.

The MEA also said that India's charge d'affaires will be skipping the opening and closing ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics after China choose a soldier involved in the Galwan valley clash as a torchbearer for Beijing Olympics 2022.

"It is regrettable that China has chosen to politicise the Olympics. The Indian envoy will not attend the opening or closing ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics," MEA on reports of China making Galwan soldier torchbearer. PTI

