We have done nothing wrong: Centre for Policy Research reacts to tax raids

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Sep 09: Independent think tank Centre for Policy Research (CPR) has issued an official statement following an Income Tax department raid that took place on 7th and 8th of September.

In a statement, CPR said that while it has extended its full cooperation to the authorities, it believes that it has done nothing wrong.

"The Income Tax Department visited our office to undertake a survey of CPR on 7th and 8th September 2022. We have extended full cooperation to the department during the survey, and will continue to do so in the future," the statement said.

"We hold ourselves to the highest standards of compliance and are confident that we have done nothing wrong. We are committed to working with the authorities to address any questions they might have," it said.

"We remain committed to our mission to provide rigorous research to policy making in India," the statement added.

"Established in 1973, Centre for Policy Research is a non-profit, non-partisan independent institution, dedicated to conducting research that contributes to high quality scholarship, better policies and a more robust public discourse. As one of 24 research institutes of the Indian Council of Social Sciences Research network, CPR has all requisite approvals and sanctions, and is authorised by the government as a recipient under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act," it said.

Income Tax officers carried out raids Wednesday on the premises of Centre For Policy Research (CPR). The raids were conducted in multiple states including Haryana, Maharashtra and Gujarat, among other places, "over the funding of more than 20 registered but non-recognised political parties".