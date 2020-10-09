We have a free media says India while reacting to China’s diktat

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 09: India has said that it has a free media, a day after Beijing advised journalists in India to adhere to the One-China policy while reporting on Taiwan.

Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Anurag Srivastava told press persons that India has a free media that reports on issues that it sees fit.

There is only one China in the world. Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory. One-China policy is international, universal consensus and long-standing position of Indian govt government, which China appreciates, Ji Rong, the spokesperson and press counsellor of the PRC's embassy in New Delhi said on Wednesday.

It's wishful thinking to seek any Taiwan independence. The "One-China" policy recognises only the People's Republic of China, which came into existence in 1949 after the communists defeated the nationalists in the civil war of China. It does not recognise the existence of Taiwan where the nationalists retreated to and based the seat of their government after losing to the communists, Rong had also said.

"India is the largest democracy on (the) earth with a vibrant press & (and) freedom-loving people. But it looks like communist China is hoping to march into the subcontinent by imposing censorship. Taiwan's Indian friends will have one reply: GET LOST!" Joseph Wu, Taiwan's Foreign Minister said while reacting to the directive by China.