We asked Congress govt to target terrorism, instead they targeted me: PM Modi in Gujarat

Ahmedabad, Nov 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday accused the Congress of shielding terrorists when it was in the power in the Centre.

Addressing a public meeting in Kheda, PM Modi "Gujarat had for a long time been a target of terrorism. People of Gujarat were killed in explosions in Surat & Ahmedabad. Congress was at centre then, we asked them to target terrorism but they targeted me instead. Terrorism was at peak in the country."

"Your one vote in 2014 has created a lot of difference in killing terrorism in the country. Let alone cities of the country, terrorists have to think a lot even before attacking our borders. But Congress questions our surgical strike," PM Modi said.

"The youth of the state, aged up to 25 years, have never seen what a curfew looks like. I have to save them from the bomb explosions, only BJP's double-engine govt can do this," the prime minister said.

