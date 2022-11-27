YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fact Check Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    We asked Congress govt to target terrorism, instead they targeted me: PM Modi in Gujarat

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Ahmedabad, Nov 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday accused the Congress of shielding terrorists when it was in the power in the Centre.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    Addressing a public meeting in Kheda, PM Modi "Gujarat had for a long time been a target of terrorism. People of Gujarat were killed in explosions in Surat & Ahmedabad. Congress was at centre then, we asked them to target terrorism but they targeted me instead. Terrorism was at peak in the country."

    "Your one vote in 2014 has created a lot of difference in killing terrorism in the country. Let alone cities of the country, terrorists have to think a lot even before attacking our borders. But Congress questions our surgical strike," PM Modi said.

    "The youth of the state, aged up to 25 years, have never seen what a curfew looks like. I have to save them from the bomb explosions, only BJP's double-engine govt can do this," the prime minister said.

    Comments

    More CONGRESS News  

    Read more about:

    congress narendra modi

    Story first published: Sunday, November 27, 2022, 18:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 27, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X