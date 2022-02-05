YouTube
    Bengaluru, Feb 05: Reacting to Hijab row in educational institutes, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that the nation is robbing the future of the girl students by letting the issue come in way of their education.

    We are robbing future of India’s daughters: Rahul Gandhi on Hijab row

    "By letting students' hijab come in the way of their education, we are robbing the future of the daughters of India. Ma Saraswati gives knowledge to all. She doesn't differentiate," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

    Congress leader Siddaramaiah threw his weight behind Muslim girls on their right to wear the hijab to educational institutions, and hit out at the BJP government.

    The Karnataka High Court on February 8 will hear the petitions filed by five girls studying in a Government Pre-university College in Udupi, questioning hijab restriction in college.

    There is an ongoing row over wearing hijab by some students at a government pre-university college at Udupi.

    In another incident, Muslim girl students of the Kundapur PU college, who reached the institution wearing the hijab, were stopped at the gate by the principal.

    A number of Hindu students, mostly boys, came to college wearing saffron shawls, as a counter to the Muslim girls wearing hijabs.

    Story first published: Saturday, February 5, 2022, 11:25 [IST]
