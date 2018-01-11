"We are of no use to society": Elderly couple write to President seeking euthanasia

If the President has power to pardon life sentences then he ought to have power to "right to death", said 86-year-old Narayan Lavate who along with his wife have written to President Ram Nath Kovind seeking permission for an "active euthanasia".

Euthanasia is the practice of intentionally ending a life to relieve pain and suffering. Voluntary euthanasia is legal in some countries. Non-voluntary euthanasia is illegal in all countries. Terminally ill patients are in some countries allowed to end lives with medical help. Entire issue of euthanasia is highly debated and a is the most active area of research in contemporary bioethics.

The Lavate couple, who have requested the President for active euthanesia, do not have any health problems, reported ANI. The also do not have any hardships in life, yet they say that "we do not want to live".

"At present we don't have any ailment or deformity. There is no guarantee that it'll be the case even in future. Instead of living further and creating trouble for others it is better to die," Narayan Lavate told ANI.

Narayan Lavate, who retired in 1989 from the State Transport Corporation, said that he and his wife do not have any children.

"At this stage of life we simply do not want to live. We don't have hardship in our life but still we do not want to live," said Iravati Lavate who is former principal of a High School in Mumbai.

"I have had two operations. It is not possible for me to go out alone. It is tough for me to sit idle. I was a teacher. What is the purpose for me live now," Iravati Lavate added.

Passive euthanasia is legal in India under exceptional circumstances. On March 7, 2011, the Supreme Court of India legalised passive euthanasia by means of the withdrawal of life support to patients in a permanent vegetative state. The decision was made as part of the verdict in a case involving Aruna Shanbaug, who had been in a Persistent Vegetative State (PVS) until her death in 2015.

OneIndia News