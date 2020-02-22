We are hiring! Congress posts hilarious post that brings 'acche din' to unemployed people

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Feb 22: The Indian National Congress pn Saturday posted a tweet using US President Donald Trump's lofty expectations for his Monday welcome party to lock horns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

While the Congress is seen accusing PM Modi and BJP of failing to generate jobs in the country, the Congress' social media team came up with a hilarious post that could gather jobs as well as people to welcome Donald Trump.

69 lakh vacancies of the 2 cr promised by Modiji have been announced. Apply now. Hurry! #Jumla7MillionKa pic.twitter.com/4jA27gQL16 — Congress (@INCIndia) February 22, 2020

In case if you're left confused, the 69 lakh figure is associated with Donald Trump's prediction of 7 million (70 lakh), reducing the number of actual people who are expected to attend the event.

Why is Congress unhappy when country's stature is being raised globally: BJP

However, in the recent reports, the President has now revised his expectations from 7 million to 10 million.