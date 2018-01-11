'We are a country of immigrants, that is not going to change,' says Ambassador Kenneth Juster

The US Ambassador to India Kenneth I. Juster on Thursday said hailed immigrants' contribution to the US economy and said its policy on immigrants is not going to change. Kenneth Juster speaking at 'India-U.S. Relations: Building a Durable Partnership for the 21st Century' organised by The Carnegie Endowment for International Peace in Delhi.

Kenneth Juster, said, "The US is probably as open a country as any in the world and we probably take more immigrants per year compared to any other country. We are a country of immigrants& that has helped drive our economy, made us what we are, that is not going to change."

Juster explained that US President Donald Trump's 'America First' and PM Modi's ambitious 'Make in India' programme. " 'America First' and 'Make in India' are not incompatible. Rather investing in each other's markets will mutually beneficial, will increase economic interactions and volume of trade," said Juster.

Juster hinted that India can become an alternative hub for US business in Indo-Pacific region. He said, "A number of US companies have reported increasing difficulties in conducting business in the largest market in the region, China. India can seize this strategic opportunity through trade & investment to become an alternative hub for US business in Indo-Pacific region."

"India is a leading power in Indo-Pacific region and beyond. For India and US, Indo-Pacific is vital for security and prosperity of our people as well as others. Together we want to ensure a free& open region. he added.

OneIndia News