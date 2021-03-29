YouTube
    By PTI
    Kolkata, Mar 29: Actor and TMC MP Nusrat Jahan has courted controversy after she apparently lost cool and abandoned a roadshow midway in North 24 Parganas district, contending that she does not take part in any rally that last over an hour even, if it was in support of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

    Jahan, who was recently campaigning for TMC candidate Narayan Goswami at Guma in Ashoknagar segment, suddenly refused to take part in the roadshow notwithstanding party workers' fervent pleas to stay back.

    "I am participating in the roadshow for more than an hour, (which) I don't do even for the chief minister; Are you joking?" the Basirhat MP could be heard telling TMC supporters.

    Goswami later said that Jahan had suffered a sprain due to which she could not continue to be a part of the roadshow.

    Looking to seize the initiative, opposition BJP posted a video of the episode on Twitter with the hashtag '#MamataLosingNandigram'.

    Banerjee is locked in a fierce contest with her protege-turned-adversary and BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram in Purba Medinipur district, which will go to polls in the second phase on April 1.

    West Bengal Assembly elections 2021

