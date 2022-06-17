YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    WBJEE results 2022 releasing today: Here is how to check

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kolkata, Jun 17: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) will announce WBJEE 2022 result today via press conference for admission to engineering, technology, architecture, and pharmacy degree courses in universities and colleges, said a WEBJEEB statement.

    "The results of the WBJEE 2022 for admission to engineering/ technology/ architecture/ pharmacy degree courses in universities/ colleges will be declared on Friday, June 17," WBJEEB statement mentioned.

    WBJEE results 2022 releasing today: Here is how to check

    The the pass percentage and merit list will be out at 2:30 pm. However, candidates will only be able to download their WBJEE 2022 Rank Cards later, at 4:00 pm.

    65,170 students appeared for the WBJEE 2022 exam held on April 30, 2022.

    The candidates can check their results on the official website of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) -- wbjeeb.nic.in.

    How to check West Bengal JEE results 2022

    • Log in to wbjeeb.nic.in.
    • Click on the WBJEE 2022 which will be directed to result page
    • Enter your application and password along with other credentials.
    • Press submit button to view WBJEE 2022 marks sheet.
    • Take a printout of the result page.

    Comments

    More WEST BENGAL News  

    Read more about:

    west bengal results

    Story first published: Friday, June 17, 2022, 11:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 17, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X