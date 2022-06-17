WBJEE results 2022 releasing today: Here is how to check

Protests over Prophet remark: 2 dead in Ranchi, Howrah simmers, cops take action against protesters in UP

oi-Prakash KL

Kolkata, Jun 17: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) will announce WBJEE 2022 result today via press conference for admission to engineering, technology, architecture, and pharmacy degree courses in universities and colleges, said a WEBJEEB statement.

"The results of the WBJEE 2022 for admission to engineering/ technology/ architecture/ pharmacy degree courses in universities/ colleges will be declared on Friday, June 17," WBJEEB statement mentioned.

The the pass percentage and merit list will be out at 2:30 pm. However, candidates will only be able to download their WBJEE 2022 Rank Cards later, at 4:00 pm.

65,170 students appeared for the WBJEE 2022 exam held on April 30, 2022.

The candidates can check their results on the official website of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) -- wbjeeb.nic.in.

How to check West Bengal JEE results 2022

Log in to wbjeeb.nic.in .

. Click on the WBJEE 2022 which will be directed to result page

Enter your application and password along with other credentials.

Press submit button to view WBJEE 2022 marks sheet.

Take a printout of the result page.

Story first published: Friday, June 17, 2022, 11:00 [IST]