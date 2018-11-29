  • search

WB: Watch video of paraglider pilot final moments in Kalimpong before death

By
    Kolkata, Nov 29: A paraglider was killed and another severely injured in a gliding accident in West Bengal's Kalimpong district after the wing of the glider brushed a tree and plummeted 40 feet onto a concrete floor.

    Gaurav Chaudhury, the passenger flying with the pilot, fractured his leg and was admitted to a nursing home in Siliguri

    "Purushottam, 22, a paragliding pilot from Nepal died in the accident while the tourist with him was injured in Delo hills on Sunday," a Kalimpong police officer told IANS.

    The body has been recovered. Whether any safety measure was flouted was being probed.

    As reported by The Telegraph, Chaudhary was visiting Kalimpong with 12 friends. This was the first reported paragliding death in Kalimpong. This year, two other tourists were killed in a rafting accident in the same area.

    Now, a video has surfaced on social media that shows the pilot's final moments before dying in the crash. The clip - which hoped to capture the experience of a lifetime - shows Chaudhury screaming with joy as the pair glide towards the ground.

