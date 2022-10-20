YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    WB recruitment scam: SC rejects TMC leader Manik Bhattacharya's plea challenging ED arrest

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 20: The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected the Trinamool Congress leader Manik Bhattacharya's plea challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case relating to the alleged irregularities in primary teachers' appointments.

    The apex court had reserved the order on his plea on October 18.

    TMC leader Manik Bhattacharya
    TMC leader Manik Bhattacharya

    Earlier, appearing for Bhattacharya, senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi argued before a bench of justices Aniruddha Bose and Vikram Nath that the Supreme Court had granted the petitioner the protection from arrest in the CBI matter which would also extend upon the ED. "The Enforcement Directorate is piggy-riding upon the Central Bureau of Investigation," Bar and Bench quoted Rohatgi as saying.

    The advocate had also claimed that the TMC MLA had co-operated with the investigation and appeared before the ED on every occasion.

    SSC: ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scamSSC: ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam

    The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya on October 11 after night-long questioning in connection with the irregularities in the recruitment of primary teachers.

    Bhattacharya, the former chairman of the West Bengal Board of Primary Education, was arrested for allegedly not cooperating with the investigation, they said.

    He is the MLA of Palashipara in Nadia district.

    The ED has been tracking the money trail in the scam, while the CBI is looking into the alleged irregularities committed in the recruitment.

    It is alleged that several people who fared poorly in the recruitment examinations were hired as teachers in exchange for lakhs of rupees, while the eligible candidates were overlooked.

    Comments

    More SUPREME COURT News  

    Read more about:

    supreme court rejected plea enforcement directorate arrest money laundering case west bengal

    Story first published: Thursday, October 20, 2022, 12:33 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 20, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X