    WB: Primary school teacher and his family found in a pool of blood

    By PTI
    |

    Murshidabad, Oct 09: Three members of a family, including an eight-year-old boy, have been "murdered by unidentified miscreants" in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, a senior police officer said here on Wednesday.

    Representational image
    Representational image

    The bodies of Bondhu Gopal Pal, a 35-year-old primary school teacher, his wife Beauty and son Angan were found lying in a pool of blood inside their residence on Tuesday in Jiaganj area of the district, the officer said.

    "Prima facie, it seems that the Pal family was murdered by unidentified miscreants on Monday night.

    After locals couldn't see them at the puja pandal on Vijayadashami, they visited the Pal residence, only to find the door bolted from inside. "The locals then informed the police and the bodies, lying in a pool of blood, were recovered. An investigation has been initiated in the case," the officer said.

    According to locals, the Pal family had moved to Jiaganj around six years ago.

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 9, 2019, 15:50 [IST]
