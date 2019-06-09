Bengal unrest flares up, police stop hearses carrying slain workers' bodies

oi-Deepika S

Kolkata, June 09: Hours after Centre expressed deep concern over Basirhat violence, Bengal Police reportedly stopped a BJP delegation from leading a hearse of deceased BJP workers at Malancha Road.

"We have been stopped at three places. I have already assured that there will be no marches. We will peacefully take the bodies to the party office so that others can pay their tribute before their cremation at the designated place," said BJP general secretary Rahul Sinha.

"We are also ready to proceed further under police cordon. What kind of rule is this? Democracy is being strangulated in this state," added Sinha.

The BJP later announced that would be taking back the bodies of two deceased BJP workers to Sandeshkhali in Basirat and observe a 12-hour bandh in the area.

WB Governor Kesar Nath Tripathi also expressed concern over the violence in Sandeshkhali, North 24 Parganas. His private secretary said that he was 'sad', extended his heartfelt sympathy to the families of the deceased and appealed to all to ensure no violence takes place.