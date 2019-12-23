WB Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar shown black flags by Jadavpur University students

Kolkata, Dec 23: The students and staffs of Jadavpur University in Kolkata staged a black flag demonstration and they blocked West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar as he arrival at University for the convocation ceremony on Monday.

Alarge number of students and staffs also showed the posters of 'BJP activist Mr Jagdeep Dhankar Go back' along with this they raised slogans 'Go back' with black flag.

The demontrators' posters branded the Governor as 'Padmapal' (lotus)they alleged that he has failed to show impartiality as Governor.

According to the news agency ANI some posters were also showed where it was written, "Rajbhavan has become Nagpur (headquarters of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh)."

The students also claimed that he supported the controversial newly amended citizenship law.

Amid high security the protesters surrounded Dhankhar's car as he arrived to the campus over the university court meeting.

The demonstraters also demanded withdrawal of the Citizenship Amendment Act and not to impleament exercise of National Register for Citizens (NRC) in the country.

The students and the Trinamool-affiliated staff association stopped Dhankhar to enter the campus.

Earlie, the Governor said that the advertisement, in which Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee states that NRC and citizenship law will not be implemented in West Bengal, is unconstitutional and a head of government can't use public money for such campaigns.

He also called on Mamata government to brief him about the protest violence that took place across Bengal over the anti-CAA protest. The Governor has been at loggerheads with the Mamata Banerjee government over several issues earlier.

Mamata has said earlier that she won't allow NRC excercise in Bengal, opposing the citizenship law the TMC supremo has led several rallies in the state.