  • search
Trending Haryana Assembly Elections Maharashtra Assembly Elections
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    WB Guv eagerly waiting to attend Kali puja at Mamata's residence

    By PTI
    |

    Kolkata, October 26: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has invited him and his wife to her south Kolkata residence on the occasion of Kali puja and he was "eagerly waiting" to be a part of the celebrations.

    Representational image
    Representational image

    Dhankhar, while inaugurating a kali puja marquee at a club in Barasat, North 24 Parganas district, maintained that he was more than happy to have got the invitation for the puja - held every year at the CM's Kalighat residence since 1978.

    "I had written to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee that I and my wife wanted to be at her residence on the occasion of Bhai Dooj. The chief minister, after coming back from her North Bengal tour, wrote back inviting me and the First Lady to be a part of Kali puja at her residence," he said.

    "We are very happy to get her invitation and are eagerly waiting to attend the puja. Hopefully, I don't need to answer any other questions," Dhankhar told.

    Incidentally, a controversy had erupted on Friday after a TMC leader, who is also the chief patron of the Barasat club, stepped down from the post over the decision to invite Dhankar.

    CRPF cover to Bengal Governor: Why weren't we consulted TMC govt asks MHA

    Sunil Mukherjee, chairman of TMC-run Barasat Municipality, said he was unhappy with the club's move as the "governor had a bias against the state government".

    Dhankhar, who took oath as the governor of West Bengal on July 30, had been at loggerheads with the state government over several issues ranging from his seating arrangement at the Durga Puja carnival to security upgrade-since he rushed to Jadavpur University on September 19 to "rescue" Union minister Babul Supriyo, who was being "heckled" by a section of students.

    More MAMATA BANERJEE News

    Read more about:

    mamata banerjee diwali governor

    Story first published: Saturday, October 26, 2019, 13:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 26, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue