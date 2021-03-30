YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    WB elections 2021: Mamata heckled with 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans as she crosses Amit Shah’s roadshow venue

    By
    |

    Kolkata, Mar 30: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday crossed Union home minister Amit Shah's road show venue in Bengal's Nandigram. According to reports, people were seen chanting Jai Shri Ram slogans.

    mamata

    Addressing the gathering in Nandigram, Mamata said, "Remember, if I have entered Nandigram once, I will not leave. Nandigram is my place, I will stay here: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Sona Chura, Nandigram."

    "I could have contested from any other constituency but I have chosen Nandigram to pay my respect to the mothers and sisters of this place. To salute the Nandigram movement, I chose Nandigram over Singur," Mamata said.

    LDF betrayed Kerala for a few pieces of gold, says PM Modi in PalakkadLDF betrayed Kerala for a few pieces of gold, says PM Modi in Palakkad

    She also urged people to bury the BJP politically and bowl them out from Nandigram and West Bengal

    Nandigram assembly constituency will witness a high-octane battle as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be contesting against her former protege and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari.

    Meawhile, BJP's Mithun Chakraborty is seen campaigning for actor Hiran Chatterjee, the party's candidate from the Kharagpur Sadar assembly seat.

    More WEST BENGAL ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2021 News

    Read more about:

    West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 mamata banerjee amit shah

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 30, 2021, 13:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 30, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X