WB elections 2021: Mamata heckled with 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans as she crosses Amit Shah’s roadshow venue

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Kolkata, Mar 30: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday crossed Union home minister Amit Shah's road show venue in Bengal's Nandigram. According to reports, people were seen chanting Jai Shri Ram slogans.

Addressing the gathering in Nandigram, Mamata said, "Remember, if I have entered Nandigram once, I will not leave. Nandigram is my place, I will stay here: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Sona Chura, Nandigram."

"I could have contested from any other constituency but I have chosen Nandigram to pay my respect to the mothers and sisters of this place. To salute the Nandigram movement, I chose Nandigram over Singur," Mamata said.

She also urged people to bury the BJP politically and bowl them out from Nandigram and West Bengal

Nandigram assembly constituency will witness a high-octane battle as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be contesting against her former protege and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari.

Meawhile, BJP's Mithun Chakraborty is seen campaigning for actor Hiran Chatterjee, the party's candidate from the Kharagpur Sadar assembly seat.