WB CM Mamata Banerjee composes theme song for Durga Puja

Kolkata, Sep 28: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has composed the theme song for a popular city puja since theme music has become a new trend among community pujas in the metropolis.

The song - "Boichitrer muktoy gantha ekotar monihar" (the jewel of unity is stitched with a string of pearls of diversity) - is being played at the 'Suruchi Sangha' puja, winner of multiple awards. Singer Shreya Ghosal lends her voice for the theme song that has been composed by Jeet Gannguly.

The CM has posted the video of the theme song on her official Facebook page and shared the links on her Twitter handle. The CM had also composed lyrics for 'Suruchi Sangha' in the past. Music composer and singer Jeet Gannguly had been composing music for the 'Suruchi Sangha's puja theme song for the past couple of years.

"I have a bonding with them and every Bengali feels connected with Durga Puja celebrations," Gannguly had told recently when asked about his 'musical association' with 'Suruchi Sangha'. As theme music becomes popular with Durga Puja committees, thespian Soumitra Chatterjee has recited a few lines - 'Ami Sei Diganto Periye Asa Uttaradhikar' (I have walked through the past, I am the torch-bearer) being played at the 'Kumartuli Sarbojonin'.

"This recital mirrors the story of potters of Bengal, of Kumartuli over the centuries," he said. The 'Kumartuli Sarbojonin' spokesman Debashis Bhattacharya said, "we have set a new trend by introducing recitals as theme music instead of a song and we are privileged to have Soumitra Chatterjee.

The Bengali revellers are appreciating our efforts." The 'Tridhara Sammilani', another multiple award-winning puja in the city, has engaged singer and music composer Joy Sarkar for its theme song. "The task was challenging. As I had to convey the mood of the puja theme in a span of two-three minutes," Sarkar, associated with many Bengali films as music director/lyricist, said.

