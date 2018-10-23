  • search

WB: 2 dead, 14 injured in stampede on a footbridge at Santragachhi junction in Howrah

    Kolkata, Oct 23: Two people died and at least 14 people were injured in a stampede at Santragachhi Junction railway station in Howrah district on Tuesday, PTI reported. The incident happened around 6 pm when passengers rushed towards railway platforms when three trains arrived at the junction, causing a stampede on a foot over bridge.

    The injured were immediately shifted to hospital.

    The stampede took place between platform numbers two and three, PTI quoted South Eastern Railway spokesperson Sanjay Ghosh as saying. The Nagarcoil-Shalimar Express and two local trains arrived at the station, while the Shalimar-Visakhapatnam Express and the Santragachi-Chennai Express were scheduled to arrive soon after, Ghosh added. The footbridge was atop platform 2 and 3.

    It is learnt that the situation is under control, but few injured are reportedly serious.

    Helpline numbers from Railways: 032221072 (Kharagpur), 03326295561(Santragachi).

    Earlier on September 9, one person was killed and 40 were injured in a stampede at a football stadium in Madagascar's capital Antananarivo. Two of those hurt were in critical condition. Reportedly, the stampeded occurred at the entrance to the venue just before the start of a football match between Madagascar and Senegal.

    howrah kolkata footbridge stampede passengers

