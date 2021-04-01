How Vaze tried to create an alibi for his absence from the spot where Hiran went missing

Waze wanted Hiran to own up in bomb scare case to prevent probe going to NIA, ATS

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 01: Suspended Mumbai cop, Sachin Waze was pressurising Mansukh Hiran to own up to parking the explosive laden vehicle outside the residence of Mukesh Ambani.

There was immense pressure being mounted by the Opposition in Maharashtra to hand over the probe to the National Investigation Agency. Waze on the other hand who was part of the Antilla bomb scare probe did not want the investigation to go out of his hand. By asking Hiran to own up to the crime, Waze wanted to shut the case and ensure that it was not handed over to the NIA or the Maharashtra ATS.

The fact that Hiran refused to own up to the crime may have cost him his life. Officials tell OneIndia that the phone handed over to Waze was used to contact the conspirators who eliminated Hiran.

Scorpio’s journey from Mulund to Ambani’s residence cracked, as NIA digs into motive

Sources say that the explosives found in the vehicle were allegedly procured by Waze. However the source is unknown as of now.

In its submissions before a Special Court, the NIA said that Waze and dismissed constable Vinayak Shinde attended a meeting where a conspiracy was hatched to eliminate Hiran.

Further the NIA said that Waze's personal driver drove the explosives laden Sccorpio and parked it near the residence of Mukesh Ambani. Waze was in an Innova that tailed the Scorpio. Hiran had on February 17. Parked the Scorpio on the Mulund-Airoli road on the pretext that it had developed a technical snag.

Hiran then handed over the keys at Waze's office, following which the driver collected the Scorpio the next day and drove it to Thane and parked it at the Saket housing society, where Waze resides.

On February 19, the driver took the vehicle and parked it at the police headquarters at Crawford Market. On February 21, he drove back to Waze's housing society. On February 25 the driver drove the vehicle to South Mumbai and parked the vehicle outside Ambani's residence early on February 26.

Sachin Waze procured explosives found in SUV near Ambani's house: NIA

An NIA official tells OneIndia that the manner in which the entire crime is clear. However there are dots to join so that the motive behind the incident becomes clear. We are joining the dots and the motive will soon become clear the official also said.