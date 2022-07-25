Watershed moment for India: PM Modi after Draupadi Murmu assumes presidency

Twitter marks video of PM Modi's cropped clip shared by AAP leader as 'out of context'

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, July 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has described Draupadi Murmu taking over as India's new President as a "watershed moment" for the country, especially the poor, marginalised and downtrodden.

"The entire nation watched with pride as she took the oath," Modi said as he wished her the best for a fruitful tenure.

"In her address after taking the oath, President Draupadi Murmu Ji gave a message of hope and compassion. She emphasised on India's accomplishments and presented a futuristic vision of the path ahead at a time when India is marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav," the Prime Minister tweeted.

Draupadi Murmu was on Monday sworn in as India's 15th President at an impressive ceremony in the packed and historic Central Hall of Parliament.

The oath-taking ceremony was marked by pomp and grandeur, and began with the arrival of outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind and Murmu in a procession from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to the Parliament Building.

Chief Justice of India N V Ramana administered the oath of office to Murmu in the presence of Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union ministers, governors, Congress president Sonia Gandhi and a host of dignitaries.