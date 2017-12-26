Water to get costlier in Delhi, hike in price of 20000 l

In a meeting of the Delhi Jal Board on December 26, headed by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, it was decided that the price of water will be hiked by 20% for usage over 20000 l. Which also means that for three years, the Delhi Government has not increased the price of water upto 20000 l, which was promised by the Aam Aadmi Party when they came to power in 2015.

Dinesh Mohaniya, Vice Chairman of Delhi Jal Board said, "No changes in water tariffs, 20 kl free per family, Just Rs. 28 increased per month above 20 kl, its just 0.85 paisa per day."

Also added that 21000 l onwards the charge will be Rs 314 instead of Rs 286, which he said comes to an increase of Rs 0.85 per day and is 'negligible'

He also said that the decision was taken in allignment with the 7th Pay Commission and salaries of workers will have to be increased.

However he clarified that there will be no extra chage on new connections.

OneIndia News