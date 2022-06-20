CBSE 10th Result 2022: Checking likely to be completed by June 20; results expected by month end

Watch: Youth Congress workers stop train at Delhi's Shivaji Bridge station

New Delhi, Jun 20: Indian Youth Congress workers on Monday stopped a train at the Shivaji Bridge railway station near Connaught Place in Delhi against the Enforcement Directorate questioning of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the Centre's Agnipath recruitment scheme.

The track was cleared by police and security personnel and train movement resumed after about half an hour.

#WATCH Indian Youth Congress workers stop a train, block railway track at Delhi's Shivaji Bridge railway station, in protest against the Enforcement Directorate questioning of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the Centre's #Agnipath recruitment scheme pic.twitter.com/GmguTvPfDl — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2022

Several protesters were detained as police personnel tried to remove them from the tracks and the station, a senior police official added.

"The government needs to roll back the Agniveer scheme. Youth Congress will fight for the unemployed youth of this country who want to serve the country," Youth Congress president Srinivas B V told reporters.

IYC members also staged protests at nearby Connaught Place.

