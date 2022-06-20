YouTube
    Watch: Youth Congress workers stop train at Delhi's Shivaji Bridge station

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jun 20: Indian Youth Congress workers on Monday stopped a train at the Shivaji Bridge railway station near Connaught Place in Delhi against the Enforcement Directorate questioning of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the Centre's Agnipath recruitment scheme.

    Members of Indian Youth Congress (IYC) stop a train at Shivaji Bridge as they protest over ED's probe against Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case and Centre's 'Agnipath' scheme, in New Delhi. PTI Photo

    The track was cleared by police and security personnel and train movement resumed after about half an hour.

    Several protesters were detained as police personnel tried to remove them from the tracks and the station, a senior police official added.

    "The government needs to roll back the Agniveer scheme. Youth Congress will fight for the unemployed youth of this country who want to serve the country," Youth Congress president Srinivas B V told reporters.

    IYC members also staged protests at nearby Connaught Place.

    Story first published: Monday, June 20, 2022, 13:59 [IST]
    X