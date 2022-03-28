YouTube
    Watch: Yogi Adityanath, Akhilesh Yadav are all smiles in the assembly

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Lucknow, Mar 28: It was undoubtedly a heated battle during the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022.

    However now with the dust settled and the MLAs taking oaths Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath and Opposition leader Akhilesh Yadav were all smiles when they greeted each other in the assembly.

    A video shared by news agency ANI showed Yogi and Yadav greet each other and shake hands on the floor of the House. The CM then pats Yadav on his back and then moves on.

    There was a war of words between the BJP and SP in the run up to the elections. Yadav constantly referred to Yogi as Baba Bulldozer while taking a swipe at his anti-eviction drives. The CM on the other hand hit back by calling Yadav a babua, meaning he will also remain childish.

    Read more about:

    yogi adityanath akhilesh yadav

    Story first published: Monday, March 28, 2022, 12:09 [IST]
    
    
    
    