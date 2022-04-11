WATCH: Bengal girl performs backflips in a saree with ease, internet is impressed

India

oi-Deepika S

Kolkata, Apr 11: A woman can achieve anything if she sets her minds on. This woman by the name of Mili Sarkar from West Bengal posted a video of her doing a round of backflips while wearing a saree on her Instagram page and the internet is impressed.

In the video, she can be seen confidently doing some backflips in a saree and also breaks out into a little dance after nailing the gymnastic pose.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, April 11, 2022, 11:22 [IST]