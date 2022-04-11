YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Ramadan Time Table 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    WATCH: Bengal girl performs backflips in a saree with ease, internet is impressed

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kolkata, Apr 11: A woman can achieve anything if she sets her minds on. This woman by the name of Mili Sarkar from West Bengal posted a video of her doing a round of backflips while wearing a saree on her Instagram page and the internet is impressed.

    Representational Image

    In the video, she can be seen confidently doing some backflips in a saree and also breaks out into a little dance after nailing the gymnastic pose.

    More VIRAL NEWS News  

    Read more about:

    viral news

    Story first published: Monday, April 11, 2022, 11:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 11, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X