‘Why did Nehru internationalise Kashmir issue', asks Nirmala Sitharaman

New Delhi, Mar 23: Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday accused India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru of internationalising the Kashmir issue by taking it to the United Nations.

The minister was replying to a discussion on the Budget 2022-23 for the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) in Rajya Sabha.

"This (Kashmir issue) is essentially an issue related to India. The Congress took the issue to the United Nations. Who took it up? Our first prime minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. Why? Because the British may have suggested something to him that the issue would not improve, and Nehru took it to the UN," the Union minister said.

It was our first PM Pt. Jawahar Lal Nehru ji who internationalised the Kashmir issue. He took it to the United Nations in December 1947. Why?...This issue shouldn't have gone to a global forum. It's an Indian issue. We could've handled it.



"This issue shouldn't have gone to a global forum. It's an Indian issue. We could've handled it." Alleging that there was a "mess" in the state earlier resulting in injustice to people, she said, "After the abrogation of Article 370, you see justice, democracy, economic development, rights reaching everybody".

Sitharaman asserted that justice, democracy and economic development were reaching everyone in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 and an environment of normalcy was returning in the Union Territory.

"The various impediments which prevailed in the state for industrial development have also been removed, and the industrial promotion scheme of J & K given by Government of India has opened new doors for the development in J & K," Sitharaman said.

The minister also told the House that after the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, terror activities have significantly declined, and development works are being carried out in the Union Territory.

Sitharaman said there has been a 33 per cent drop in infiltration in 2021, a 90 per cent decrease in ceasefire violations, a 61 per cent decline in terrorism-related incidents, and an 80 per cent fall in abductions by terrorists.

She also rebutted the Opposition's charge that the BJP cannot absolve itself of the responsibility for the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990 as it was supporting the then V P Singh-led government at the Centre.

The minister said that terror killings were carried out in Kashmir when the National Conference was in power in J-K in alliance with the Congress and recalled the then governor Jagmohan's warning about dark clouds of terror overpowering the Valley.

She listed out "seven major events" or killings of Hindus by terrorists in 1989 along with the related FIR numbers.

During the discussion, the Congress party had targeted the BJP, saying it had supported the V P Singh-led government at the Centre in 1990 when Kashmiri Pandits were forced to leave the Valley after they were targeted by terrorists.

"I just want to put the facts on record. The National Conference government with the support of the Indian National Congress was in power in J&K from November 1986 to January 18, 1990.

"And Governor Jagmohan reached J&K (on January 20, 1990) after the resignation of the then Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah....20th January 1990 is when the Governor reaches Srinagar," the minister said.

"...whatever happened in 1990, we all know we listed out and we are all seeing it also.

"But what happened in 1989 when this (Farooq Abdullah) government was still in place, November 1986 onwards till 18 January 1990. I will take just the example of 1989 when that government of National Conference and Indian National Congress was still there, "Sitharaman said.

She listed out "seven major events" or killings of Hindus by terrorists in 1989 along with the related FIR numbers.

The Finance Minister also told the opposition that Governor Jagmohan (in his first tenure) in July 1989 had warned the then state government regarding the danger of terrorism.

"Is it not true that even Jagmohan Ji, in his first phase of being Governor when he was asked to leave in July 1989, didn't he warn authorities at that time itself that the dark cloud of terrorists are really overpowering J&K, and necessary steps have to be taken by the state government," the minister said.

While she was referring to the killings of 1989, certain opposition members asked her to focus her reply on the Budget.

To this Sitharaman said even the speeches of opposition members were focused on 'Kashmir File' (movie) and not on the Budget, therefore, she has every right to reply on all issues.

with PTI inputs

Story first published: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 20:15 [IST]