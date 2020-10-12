Watch: Viral video of TN street vendor catching boy as he falls from terrace

Meet this woman who stood in rain for 7 hours to warn vehicles about open manhole

Chennai, Oct 12: A video showing a street vendor catching a four-year-old boy as he was hanging from an edge of the terrace of his house and at a village near Manapparaiin in Tamil Nadu has gone viral.

In the footage, the boy's sister is seen holding his hands as he hangs from an edge of the terrace. The street vendor came after the boy's sister raised an alarm seeking neighbours' help to save him.

According to a report of New Indian Express, the Children were identified as Kavi (6) and Edric Ezhil (4) of Palayakottai village near Manapparai. The incident reportedly occurred a few days ago in the afternoon.

Saved miraculously just in time! This street vendor came to the aid of a girl and his little brother who was hanging by the edge of the terrace of a house at a village near Tamil Nadu's Manapparai. Watch the video!@xpresstn @ashokkumar_TNIE pic.twitter.com/LFmEg6x0yF — The New Indian Express (@NewIndianXpress) October 11, 2020

Their parents were construction workers and went for work leaving the children in their house.

While playing around Ezhil slipped from the terrace and however managed to get clutched to the wall. On seeing her brother hanging from the wall, Kavi acted quickly and grabbed hold of her brother's hands and raised alarm seeking neighbors' help them.

A street vendor named Mohammed Salik (41), who was selling house cleaning items on-road, noticed the children in danger and rushed to help. While the vendor was standing below the boy, the girl loosened her hand. The vendor was able to catch the boy while falling.

The whole incident was captured by a neighbor in a mobile phone. Later, on knowing about the rescue, locals appreciated Salik for his valor towards saving the child.

Soon after the video went viral on social media, netizens praised the little girl and the street vendor for their rescue efforts.