Watch video: Rare friendship between elephant and buffalo blossoms

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 05: If you are an animal lover, then there is every chance you will love this video. This is a tale of a friendship between an elephant named Ngilai and a buffalo named Ivia.

Sheldrick Wildlife Trust posted a video capturing the special bond between the two animals. "They initially gravitated towards each other because their shared love of play, but a genuine and extraordinary friendship has blossomed. Not a single day passes without one seeking out the other for fun and games," the post on Instagram says.

"An elephant and a buffalo are the best of friends! Yes, there are some obvious differences between Ngilai and Ivia, but they don't seem to notice. They initially gravitated towards each other because of their shared love of play, but a genuine and extraordinary friendship has blossomed. Not a single day passes without one seeking out the other for fun and games, " the post also says.

Ngilai the elephant and Ivia the buffalo are both orphans. Although they lost their own families as infants, they have found a new life with us. As with every orphan who comes into our care, they will be reintegrated back into the wild when they're ready - but for now, they're playing the days away at our Voi Reintegration Unit, it also reads.