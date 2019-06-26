  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    WATCH: Venomous green snake removed from kurta of sleeping man in hospital

    By
    |

    Ahmednagar, June 26: Sweet dreams were fortunately the case for a man was seen sleeping peacefully on the floor, with a snake peeping from under his kurta.

    While many would freak out if that happens to you. But this man did not even wake up as the snake was retrieved from inside his dhoti kurta.

    WATCH: Venomous green snake removed from kurta of sleeping man in hospital
    Photo courtesy: Screen grab

    The video of this incident which happened in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar was widely circulated on social media where a snake was rescued from inside the shirt of a man sleeping in a hospital.

    People around him noticed the green snake and alerted the authorities. The hospital then alerted the Wildlife Rescue Society in Ahmednagar and asked for their help.

    The elderly man was not a patient, but the companion of someone who was.

    Bizarre video of creepy crow that looks like gorilla leaves netizens scratching their heads

    When hospital night staff noticed the snake they were shocked, but did not wake the man for fear of disturbing the snake.

    Snake rescuer Akash Jadhav removed the unwanted guest, all without its host waking up. The snake-catching team said the reptile was venomous and the man was lucky it had not bitten him. The viral video has given chills to social media users.

    We can't help but wonder what his reaction must have been when he found out after finally waking up.

    More SNAKE News

    Read more about:

    snake hospital

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 26, 2019, 7:01 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 26, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue