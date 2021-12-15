Watch: Union Minister Ajay Mishra hurls abuses at journalists

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 15: Union Minister Ajay Mishra who is under pressure to quit following the arrest of his son over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident is seen in a video abusing journalists and hurling abuses at the media.

Lakhimpur Kheri: Ajay Mishra roughs up reporter for asking questions about son | Oneindia News

Dimag kharaab hai kya be (Are you out of your mind). Do not ask these stupid questions, the minister is heard saying when a journalist asked him about a probe report that recommended news charges against his son, Ajay Mishra.

Mishra who is a Minister of State for Home at the Centre is seen pouncing on a reporter and snatching his mic. Mic band karo (shut the mic), he also says. He also goes on to call the media thieves.

#WATCH | MoS Home Ajay Kumar Mishra 'Teni' hurls abuses at a journalist who asked a question related to charges against his son Ashish in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. pic.twitter.com/qaBPwZRqSK — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 15, 2021

On Wednesday, the Special Investigating team probing the Lakhimpur Kheri violence said that the incident was a deliberate act and not of negligence or callousness. SIT investigating officer Vidyaram Diwakar demanding pressing of attempt to murder charges against the 13 accused.

The incident was a deliberate act and not of negligence or callousness, Diwakar said. The SIT also demanded replacing of charges of rash driving or riding on a public way, causing grievous hurt to any person by doing any act, causing death by negligence.

Whereas charges of murder, rioting rioting with armed weapons have already been pressed in the incident. The SIT moved the court for adding charges of attempt to murder voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons, and acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention.

On October 3, eight people including four protesting farmers died after being mowed down by an SUV allegedly belonging to Union Minister, Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra. Ashish Mishra, Luvkush, Ashish Pandey, Shekhar Bharti, Ankit Das, Latif, Sishupal, Nandan Singh, Satyam Tripathi, Sumit Jaiswal, Dharmendra Banjara, Rinku Rana and Ullas Trivedi have been arrested in the case.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 16:21 [IST]