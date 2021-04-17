Second wave of COVID-19 can last up to 100 days: Expert's advisory

Watch: To skip COVID test, passengers make a run out of railway station in Bihar’s Buxar

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Patna, Apr 17: Dozens of people, some with young children, were seen rushing out of a railway station Bihar's Buxar when they were asked to get themselves tested for coronavirus before leaving.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar recently announced that testing had been arranged at all the railway stations in Bihar to screen natives returning home from different parts of the country.

In a video, circulated widely on social media, a large number of people, including children, can be seen rushing out of the station as healthcare workers stop them for the COVID-19 test.

Bihar reported 13 new fatalities due tocoronavirus Friday and 6253 fresh cases of the disease across the state, health department bulletin said.

A total of 1688 people have lost their lives on account of the deadly virus since its outbreak last year. The tally of COVID cases has mounted to 3,07,557 in the state.

The two houses of the state legislature have also been hit by the surging COVID-19 cases. Both the houses have been shut following detection of infection among a large number of staff. Among the fresh casualties, four belonged to Patna, three from Banka, two are natives of Bhagalpur while one each died in Gaya, Muzaffarpur, East Champaran and Samastipur.