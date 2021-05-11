Watch: Thousands join funeral of cleric leader in UP’s Badaun, COVID norms flouted; FIR filed

YouTube
    Badaun (UP), May 11: Amid the massive surge in coronavirus cases in India, thousands of mourners on May 10 joined the formal funeral procession for religious leader in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun.

    COVID norms were flouted by the participants. Uttar Pradesh reported 21,331 new COVID-19 cases and 278 deaths in last 24-hrs.

    Abdul Hameed Saleem Ul Qadri died in Badaun on May 9, 2021. Qadri was reportedly revered by people of all faiths.

    No social distancing was maintained by the participants.

    Uttar Pradesh is currently under 'corona curfew' till May 17. The Uttar Pradesh filed an FIR against unidentified persons have been reportedly booked under various sections for violating Covid-19 protocols during the funeral procession of religious leader Hazrat Abdul Mohammad Salimul Qadri.

    The case was registered under Sections 188, 269 and 270 of the IPC. A video of the procession, which has now gone viral on social media, showed several people without face masks and flouting social distancing norms.

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 11, 2021, 9:29 [IST]
    X