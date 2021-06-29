WATCH: Speeding Audi hits autorickshaw in Hyderabad, 1 killed

YouTube
    Hyderabad, June 29: One person was killed when a speeding Audi car reportedly driven by a person who was in an inebriated condition rammed an autorickshaw in Hyderabad. A case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder has been booked against the Audi driver and his associates.

    The incident took place on Sunday, June 27 at around 5:30 am near Inorbit Mall in Madhapur area. The intensity of the accident was such that the autorickshaw can be seen dangerously spinning on the wet road, even as the Audi speeds away.

    The victim in the accident, 37-year-old Umesh Kumar was a Uber Auto driver and was enroute to his home in Begumpet when the accident happened.

    Cyberabad traffic police shared a 30-second clip of the incident on their Twitter handle and mentioned that "reckless speed and drunk driving of an Audi car kills a passenger", and added that "a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder has been booked against the Audi driver and his associates".

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 29, 2021, 16:07 [IST]
