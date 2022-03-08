Watch: SP leader keeps watch on EVM strongroom with binoculars
New Delhi, Mar 08: Politicians resort to all sort of things especially during election time. Now with counting day nearing, all eyes would be on the results for the five state elections in Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, Uttar Pradesh and Manipur.
Now getting back to Uttar Pradesh. A Samajwadi Party leader has come up with a unique idea to keep a watch on the EVM strongroom.
He can be seen standing on an open jeep and watching the EVM strongroom with binoculars to prevent mishandling.
#WATCH | Samajwadi Party candidate from Hastinapur constituency in Meerut district, Yogesh Verma keeps an eye on EVM strong room with binoculars to prevent mishandling pic.twitter.com/0eB8FO4vQO— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 8, 2022
Samajwadi Party candidate from Hastinapur constituency in Meerut district, Yogesh Verma keeps an eye on EVM strong room with binoculars to prevent mishandling, reported News Agency ANI.