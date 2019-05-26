Watch: Smriti Irani lends shoulder to mortal remains of close aide Surendra Singh, who was shot dead

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 26: Union minister Smriti Irani on Sunday helped carry the body of her close aide in Amethi, Surendra Singh, who was shot dead late on Saturday, for his final rites. Unidentified miscreants had opened fire on the former Baraulia village head while he was asleep on the veranda outside his home. The incident took place hours after Singh held a victory rally for the newly-elected MP in Amethi.

Singh is believed to have worked closely with Irani and was part of the BJP team that did the ground work in Amethi ahead of the elections. Irani reportedly identified him as a key party worker. Singh had quit the post of village head to participate in the BJP election campaign.

#WATCH BJP MP from Amethi, Smriti Irani lends a shoulder to mortal remains of Surendra Singh, ex-village head of Barauli, Amethi, who was shot dead last night. pic.twitter.com/jQWV9s2ZwY — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2019

The news of Singh's murder comes days after Irani was declared the winner of the Lok Sabha election from Amethi. She wrested the traditional Congress bastion from Rahul, winning by a margin of 55,120 votes.

BJP leader Smriti Irani's close aide Surendra Singh shot dead in Amethi

Director General of Uttar Pradesh Police OP Singh said seven suspects had been detained for questioning in connection with the murder.

The motive behind his murder is unclear at the moment. The police are looking into multiple angles, including whether it is a case of old enmity and whether miscreants took advantage of the election climate to settle old scores.