Watch: Shiv Sena workers vandalise Independent MLA Vinod Agrawal office

    Mumbai, Jun 27: A group of Shiv Sena workers allegedly vandalised the office of Gondia's Independent MLA Vinod Agrawal on Monday. The incident was captured on a CCTV camera and the video has gone viral.

    Image Courtesy: ANI

    In the clip, the men are seen attacking the office with lathis and sticks while also having an argument with the security personnel posted outside the house of the MLA.

    In the last one week, there have been several incidents of 'Shiv sainiks' attacking the properties of the rebel MLAs. Vinod Agarwal is one of the dissidents led by Eknath Shinde.

    Meanwhile, rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, responding to the Supreme Court order on the disqualification plea, tweeted that it is a victory for the Hindutva of Balasaheb Thackeray.

    Shinde wrote,"This is the win of the Hindutva of Balasaheb Thackeray and the ideas of Anand Dighe.''The Supreme Court has extended till July 12 the time granted by the deputy speaker to the 16 dissident MLAs for responding to the disqualification notices.

    The top court, however, refused to pass any interim order on the plea of the Maharashtra government that there should not be any floor test in the Assembly and said they can always approach it in case of illegality.

    X