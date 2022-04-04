Watch: Royal Enfield catches fire and then bursts into flames

True love: Man rows boat from Thailand to meet wife in India and then this happens

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 04: Days after videos of Electric Vehicles catching fire went viral on the social media, a Royal Enfield bike catching fire and exploding has been reported.

The incident was reported in Anantpur district of Andhra Pradesh and the video has gone viral on Twitter.

Ravichandra, the owner of the bike drove non-stop from Mysuru to the Nettikanti Anjaneya Swamy temple in Guntakal Mandal after buying the new vehicle. The distance he covered non-stop was around 387 kilometres.

As he entered the Temple, the bike caught fire.

The people watched with horror as the bike first caught fire and the tank exploded. The fire was doused by the people who threw water on the bike. While no loss of life has been reported, the reason for the bike catching fire is also unknown.

Last week an electric scooter made by Hyderabad startup company Pure EV burst into flames near Chennai. On March 28, a video on the social media showed Ola's Is electric scooter catching fire in Pune. Prior to that an Okinawa scooter burst into flames in Tamil Nadu.

Story first published: Monday, April 4, 2022, 15:03 [IST]