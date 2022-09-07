Watch: Revamped Central Vista Avenue set to open tomorrow for public

Over 80% govt schools in country 'worse than junkyards', says Kejriwal in letter to PM

Nitesh Jha

Delhi, Sep 07: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate the Central Vista Avenue, now Kartavya Path, on September 8 in New Delhi. A day ahead of the inauguration of the much awaited avenue, a video of the revamped site posted on Tuesday is garnering lot of interest and views from the public.

The video of the Kartavya Path was shared by news agency ANI. The video,posted by the agency with the caption, "#WATCH | Delhi: Visuals from the redeveloped Kartavya Path that will soon be opened for public use" can be watched here:

The Central Vista is stretched from Vijay Chowk to the India Gate. It is considered to be the most popular public space in the national capital.

On Sunday, the government announced the renaming of the historic Rajpath and Central Vista lawns in the national capital as 'Kartavya Path'.

The redeveloped stretch has red granite walkways spreading around 1.1 lakh square metre with greenery all around, more than 133 light poles along the Rajpath, 4,087 trees, 114 modern signages and stepped gardens. This is the first project that has been completed under the Narendra Modi government's ambitious Central Vista redevelopment plan. This project aims at making Central Vista more pedestrian-friendly round-the-clock.

The revamped structure will have state-wise food stalls, red granite walkways with greenery all around, vending zones, parking lots, and round-the-clock security. PM Modi will inaugurate the entire stretch from Vijay Chowk to India Gate on Thursday evening. A day later on September 9, the place will be thrown open to the public.

The redevelopment project of the Central Vista - the nation's power corridor - envisages a new triangular Parliament building, a common central secretariat, revamping the three-km Rajpath, a new Prime Minister's residence and office, and a new Vice President's enclave.

Story first published: Wednesday, September 7, 2022, 14:17 [IST]