  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Watch: Remote controlled trolley provides medicines to patients

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 08: COVID Gaadi or Medical trolley is capable of providing medicines and other necessary things to the patients through remote control.

    Watch: Remote controlled trolley provides medicines to patients

    The remote controlled trolley is manufactured by the Chittaranjan Locomotive Works situated at West Bardhaman. The company better known as CLW is engaged in the manufacturing of Railway engines.

    This would help in reaching out to patients with medicines and other items without coming in direct contact.

    More PATIENTS News

    Read more about:

    patients remote coronavirus

    Story first published: Friday, May 8, 2020, 12:14 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 8, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X