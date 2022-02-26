Watch: Rahul Gandhi shares video of Indian students taking shelter in bunkers, says 'Visuals disturbing'

YouTube
    New Delhi, Feb 26: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday expressed his concern for Indian students stranded in war-hit Ukraine and appealed to the Government of India to 'execute an urgent evacuation.' Sharing a video of Indian students taking shelter in bunkers in east Ukraine on Twitter, Congress MP said, "My thoughts are with their worried family members".

    "Visuals of Indian students in bunkers are disturbing. Many are stuck in eastern Ukraine which is under heavy attack. My thoughts are with their worried family members. Again, I appeal to GOI to execute an urgent evacuation," tweeted the Congress leader.

    The video shows students claiming that several of them had collapsed due to the tight circumstances. Students further report that several of them have fainted due to the overcrowding in the basement due to the difficult situation. Students also stated that they are in communication with their parents back home and are regularly updating them on their predicament.

    Meanwhile, in an effort to evacuate stranded Indian nationals from war-hit Ukraine, Air India is operating two flights from Delhi to Bucharest (Romania) and Budapest (Hungary) today.

    "Based upon inputs from the Ministry of External Affairs on the emerging situation in Ukraine, Air India will operate two flights from Delhi to Bucharest (Romania) and Budapest (Hungary) tomorrow, that is, February 26. Air India shall be operating VBM flights," Air India informed.

    The Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday that the first batch of evacuees from the war-hit nation has reached Romania via the Suceava border crossing.

    The MEA confirmed that its camp offices in the western Ukrainian towns of Lviv and Chernivtsi are now open, which would come as a huge comfort to many trapped Indian nationals and students. The first group of Indian students has left Chernivtsi towards the border between Ukraine and Romania.

    Read more about:

    russia ukraine war viral news rahul gandhi

    Story first published: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 12:23 [IST]
