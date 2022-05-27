'Don’t miss this': Video of man Jogging with squirrels goes viral

Does this image of Jupiter look like a ‘dosa’ for you too?

Man finds 'dead lizard floating in cold drink'; McDonald’s outlet in Ahmedabad sealed after video goes viral

This Japanese man spends Rs 12 lakh to look like a dog| Viral Video

WATCH: Puppy distracts little girl to steal her candy, video viral

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 27: An adorable video of a little kid playing with her pet puppy has gone viral on the internet.

The viral clip shows the child holding a candy while playing with the doggo. What won the netizen's heart is, how cleverly the dog distracts the child to steal her candy.

The video shared on Pubity has garnered 3 million views. It is just too cute to miss.

Seeing that, the girl breaks down, but you can also see the dog wagging its tail in pride.

Don't know why. Feel happy for the doggo champ🤭 He was just playing a trick on the baby to get the candy," wrote an Instagram user.

"Excellent work puppy," wrote another.

"The puppy marching off with the candy in the background," another Instagram user posted.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, May 27, 2022, 13:47 [IST]