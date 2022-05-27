WATCH: Puppy distracts little girl to steal her candy, video viral

YouTube
    New Delhi, May 27: An adorable video of a little kid playing with her pet puppy has gone viral on the internet.

    The viral clip shows the child holding a candy while playing with the doggo. What won the netizen's heart is, how cleverly the dog distracts the child to steal her candy.

    Puppy distracts little girl
    Image Courtesy: pubity/instagram

    The video shared on Pubity has garnered 3 million views. It is just too cute to miss.

    Seeing that, the girl breaks down, but you can also see the dog wagging its tail in pride.

    Don't know why. Feel happy for the doggo champ🤭 He was just playing a trick on the baby to get the candy," wrote an Instagram user.

    "Excellent work puppy," wrote another.

    "The puppy marching off with the candy in the background," another Instagram user posted.

    Story first published: Friday, May 27, 2022, 13:47 [IST]
