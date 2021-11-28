President Kovind to visit Bangladesh on December 16 to attend Victory Day celebrations: Reports

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Dehradun, Nov 28: President Ram Nath Kovind performed 'Ganga Aarti' in Rishikesh. Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami was also present at the event.

#WATCH | President Ram Nath Kovind attends 'Ganga Aarti' in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/wFVqx1s4oV — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2021

Earlier in the day, Kovind attended the first convocation of Patanjali University in Haridwar. The President also inaugurated a new campus of the university.

On November 29, the President will visit Parmarth Niketan Ashram in Rishikesh and Dev Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya in Haridwar, before returning to New Delhi.