    Watch: President Ram Nath Kovind attends 'Ganga Aarti' in Rishikesh

    Dehradun, Nov 28: President Ram Nath Kovind performed 'Ganga Aarti' in Rishikesh. Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami was also present at the event.

    Watch: President Ram Nath Kovind attends Ganga Aarti in Rishikesh

    Earlier in the day, Kovind attended the first convocation of Patanjali University in Haridwar. The President also inaugurated a new campus of the university.

    On November 29, the President will visit Parmarth Niketan Ashram in Rishikesh and Dev Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya in Haridwar, before returning to New Delhi.

