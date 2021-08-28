YouTube
    Watch: Police lathicharge protesters in Haryana's Karnal; Farmers block all highways

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 28: Videos of the Haryana police resorting to lathi charge near Bastara toll plaza have gone viral on various social media platforms. Visuals show state police beating up farmers protesting after they tried to stop state BJP chief OP Dhankar's convoy.

      Haryana Police baton charges farmers protesting at Bastara toll plaza area in Karnal | Oneindia News
      Watch: Police lathicharge protesting farmers in Haryanas Karnal; Video of SDM ordering use of force goes vira

      At least 10 protesters were injured when they were canecharged by the police to stop and disperse as they were forcing their way towards Karnal city to protest against a state-level BJP meeting chaired by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on holding local bodies elections.

      In response to the police action, farmers have blocked multiple highways in the state. Gurnam Singh Charuni, the Bharatiya Kisan Union's Haryana unit leader, declared protest against the lathi charge on farmers by blocking all highways in the state.

      Popularity of Ayush helped improve financial condition of farmers, forest-dwellers: KovindPopularity of Ayush helped improve financial condition of farmers, forest-dwellers: Kovind

      Reports of traffic disruption were received from Hisar, Jind, Bhiwani, Rohtak, Dadri, Fatehabad and Ambala.

      In another video, a person claiming to be Sub Divisional Magistrate Ayush Sinha can be heard ordering the Haryana police to 'break the heads' of the protestors trying to cross the line. The official then further reiterates his statements and orders the police to take action.

      Meanwhile, Congress general secretary and spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala and two-time Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda also condemned the lathicharge.

      Read more about:

      viral news farmers

      X